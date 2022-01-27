Rescuers carry down climber from Mt Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 27): A woman was carried down from Mount Kinabalu, in Ranau by a Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) team after suffering muscle cramps and extreme coldness on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Ranau fire station at 4.18am leading Mosar to be deployed to the location.

“The woman, a Malaysian, suffered muscle cramps on her legs at Sick Bay Panalaban at Mount Kinabalu.

“She was also freezing and Mosar immediately attended to her by giving her oxygen and clothing to keep her warm,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that after ensuring her body temperature had returned to normal, rescuers carried her down using Robinson stretcher to Timpohon Gate.

The woman was later transferred to Ranau Hospital for further treatment.

The operation ended at 4.05pm.