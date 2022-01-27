Roadshows to explain Nature Conservation Agreement

KENINGAU (Jan 27): Former senator Adrian Lasimbang, who quit DAP last week, has been appointed the president of Pertubuhan Suara Anak Sabah Suara Anak Sabah following the association’s supreme council meeting on Jan 26.

Pertubuhan Suara Anak Sabah honorary secretary Haryady Bin Antutu said that Adrian was experienced and a famous indigenous people activist who can contribute ideas in community programmes, especially those related to the rights of the Sabah people.

In his speech, Adrian said that several important issues that can be raised are those related to native land, farmers’ economy and carbon trading through the Nature Conservation Agreement (NCA).

He proposed to organise roadshows throughout Sabah to explain the contents of the agreement and how it can positively and negatively impact communities that are dependent on non-logging production.

The non-governmental organisation was set up as a platform to voice out the people’s issues, especially in rural Sabah and to carry out programmes to protect the rights of the people of Sabah as enshrined in the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

Among the activities conducted by the association are briefings and exposures related to Sabah natives’ rights and current issues that are important to the people of Sabah.

In addition, the association also focuses on farmers, women and youth by organising courses relevant to economic improvement and remove them from poverty.

The controversial 100-year Nature Conservation Agreement was signed between Sabah government and Singapore’s Private firm Hoch Standard to manage up to two million hectares of existing forests in the state.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan had said the state is expected to earn RM2.2 billion to RM5.6 billion annually from the carbon and other natural asset monetising deals.