Sabah flood rescue operations receive boost

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 27): The State Fire and Rescue Department received four fiber boats from Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (YaPEIM).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Haji Idris Ahmad said the four fiber boats which cost RM16,000, were for Fire and Rescue Department to carry out search and rescue operations, especially during the monsoon season.

“We all know Malaysia, including Sabah, has faced the monsoon season for the past couple of weeks.

“The Fire and Rescue Services has been working tirelessly in moving flood victims to temporary evacuation centers and we hope with these additional boats, it could help our Fire and Rescue Department to ease their tasks,” said Haji Idris after handing four the fiber boats to State Fire and Rescue Director Md Ali Ismail at the State Fire and Rescue Department headquarters on Thursday.

Haji Idris also said YaPEIM had received RM50,000 funds from Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad to collaborate on the ‘Flood Aid for Sabah’ program.

The project, said Haji Idris, is a community project for the construction of water tanks at Kampung Gurama and Kampung Guridak in Beaufort.

“I have been informed that the issues and problems of clean water supply can be resolved and with the water tanks, it could supply clean waters to almost 1,000 residents in both villages,” he said, adding that locations for constructing the water tanks have been identified by the village committee.

Meanwhile, Md Ali thanked YaPEIM for the donation of the fiber boats.

He said the boats will be placed at locations that are highly prone to flooding during the raining season.

“These fiber boats are suitable for rescue operations, especially in interior areas due to their structure and load capacity.

“It is suitable to move flood victims to safer and higher ground as well as many other search and rescue operations when needed,” he said.