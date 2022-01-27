Sarawak logs 19 Covid-19 cases today, all in Categories 1-2

BINTULU (Jan 27): Sarawak today recorded 19 new Covid-19 infections, of which 10 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and nine in Category 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The cumulative tally of cases in Sarawak now stands at 252,751 cases.

On the cases breakdown per district, SDMC said Sibu and Kuching recorded five cases each, followed by Miri (3), Song (2), and one case each in Kapit, Limbang, Samarahan and Bukit Mabong.

The Covid-19 death toll in Sarawak remained at 1,621.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued seven compounds in Kuching for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP).

All of them were for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering attendance before entering a premises.