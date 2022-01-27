Senator calls for investigation of dubious Sibu investment company

SIBU (Jan 27): Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew has called on the relevant authorities to immediately investigate an allegedly dubious investment company here.

He said necessary action should be taken against the investment company if any laws had been breached by the investment scheme.

“Members of the public should not be easily swayed by investment schemes that offer a too good to be true scheme,” he said in a statement after several investors who participated in the scheme contacted him when their money was not refunded.

He said worries loomed yesterday when the shop operated by the investment company stopped providing redemptions to investors who had e-vouchers supplied by the company.

As a result, he said investors swarmed the shop at Jalan Tong Sang.

In addition, Lau said he was also told the points obtained from their investments in the company had been erased, with their accounts showing zero points.

“Concurrently, the participating merchants in the investment scheme also stopped providing redemption services for the e-vouchers,” he added.

Lau said many in Sarawak, especially in Sibu, are believed to have invested in the scheme, which promised rewards of up to 50 per cent discount from participating merchants.

To qualify for points, he explained investors would deposit funds with the investment company in exchange for e-vouchers (discount points) that could then be used for purchases.

He said the investors were supposed to get their money back after a certain period of time and the whole process was done online using the company’s rewards app.

“It is particularly popular among investors to buy their groceries from a chain of supermarkets,” he added.