SOPs for Chinese New Year celebration eased in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 27): The Sabah State Government has relaxed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Chinese New Year celebration from Jan 31 to Feb 15.

State Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Masidi Manjun said among the activities allowed including family feast or reunion dinner on Jan 31.

“Prayer ceremonies on Feb 1 and 2 are allowed based on SOPs while Chap Goh Mei prayers on Feb 15 and special prayers for Hokkien clan on Feb 8 and 9 are allowed by adhering to SOPs.

“Visiting activities are also allowed as well as the Chinese New Year reception, however it is limited to invitations only with a capacity of 50 percent space and must provide attendance records and temperature checks,” he said, adding that open house activities are not allowed, while individuals without invitations are not permitted to attend.

Masidi also said that dragon, lion, unicorn and tiger dance performances are allowed, however performers must be fully vaccinated and children under 12 are not allowed to participate in the performance.

Movement of the performance group is subject to police permission.

Masidi also said the operating hours of non-Muslim worship houses from Jan 27 is from 6am to 10pm by requiring believers to bring their own prayer equipment, however, they are prohibited from shaking hands or touching each other.