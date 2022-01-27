SRDC cracks down on backyard poultry rearing

SIBU (Jan 27): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) held an operation to curb backyard poultry rearing in residential areas under its jurisdiction yesterday.

Chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said seven residents were issued with a 14-day notice under Section 28 (4) (a) of the Cleanliness By-Law to dismantle their chicken coops.

He said three teams comprising over 20 personnel from the police, Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB), and Sibu Veterinary Office, checked on chicken coops and cages built illegally by residents in Sibujaya, Kemuyang, and Bougainvilla housing areas.

“Council issued a notice of 14 days for them to dismantle the chicken coops and cages, which were built at the opposite road reserve and in their backyards.

“Rearing more than five chickens in the backyards without council’s permission is an offense under Section 28 (4) (a) of the Cleanliness By-Law. They must obtain council’s permission for temporary holding of not more than five birds for family consumption, especially mothers in confinement and festivals,” he explained.

He said the Section provides for a fine of RM2,000.

Sempurai revealed that SRDC had received many complaints from neighbours and the public.

“Rearing of poultry in residential backyards also poses health issues besides being a nuisance to neighbours with flies and stench from droppings,” he added.