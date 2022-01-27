Survey: EPF tops list of ‘most trusted companies’ among Malaysians for 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) was named the most trusted company of last year, followed by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and Petronas, in a survey conducted by market research firm Ipsos.

In the “Ipsos Trust Track: The Most Trusted Corporations and Institutions in Malaysia (2021)” report released today, EPF received a trust index of 79, while BNM and Petronas both received 77.

The remaining companies in the list’s top five were POS Malaysia and Tenaga Nasional (TNB) which both received a trust index of 75.

“2021 has seen government-linked companies and regulatory bodies improving their position much better than the private sector,” said Arun Menon, managing director of Ipsos Malaysia.

“In addition to their direct involvement, these organisation’s role through Malaysian government national recovery programmes has resulted in exceptional trust levels.

“EPF, Petronas, and POS Malaysia maintained their position as part of the five most trusted companies in Malaysia. On the other hand, BNM and TNB are new to this group in 2021,” he added.

Ipsos also found that, in aggregate, Malaysians’ trust in corporations and institutions had gone up, moving from a trust index of 50 in 2020, to a trust index of 56 in 2021.

Across a majority of the industries studied, the most trusted companies were homegrown, with the exceptions being Apple and Samsung (for mobile devices), Shopee (e-commerce) and Netflix (media or entertainment).

Celcom was named the most trusted telecommunications company, while Maybank took the top spot among those in the banking sector.

Touch ‘n Go proved to be the most trusted e-wallet service with a trust index of 55, while Dutch Lady prevailed among consumer goods.

The most trusted company in the automotive industry was Perodua, and the most trusted insurance provider was Takaful Malaysia.

These were the results of Ipsos’ survey on the perception towards over 100 companies in Malaysia.

The survey engaged over 3,000 face-to-face interviews conducted throughout 2021, which involved a “nationally representative” sample profile.

Ipsos says it is among the largest market research companies in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people. — Malay Mail