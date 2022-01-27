Suspect in Penampang pub fatal stabbing charged with murder

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 27): A man, who allegedly fatally stabbed another man outside a pub in Penampang early this month, was today charged in a Magistrates’ Court here with murder.

Kaw Yung Chee was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code before Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles.

The charge provides for a death sentence upon conviction.

No plea was taken from the accused.

The court fixed Feb 28 for further mention of the case and ordered Kaw be further remanded.

The 35-year-old bird’s nest agent is accused of fatally stabbing Jusmani Duragan at 3.26am on Jan 4, outside a pub in Penampang.

The 30-year-old victim, who sustained multiple stab wounds, died while seeking treatment at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, hours after the incident.

Police then went on a nine-day manhunt before eventually arresting the suspect on Jan 13.

He was found hiding out in a hotel in Limbang.

The fatal stabbing, which was caught on CCTV footage, was widely shared on social media, sparking anger among netizens.