TYT confers state titles, medals on 113 recipients

KUCHING (Jan 27): A total of 113 recipients were the latest batch to be conferred with various state titles and medals by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Dewan Besar Astana Negeri yesterday.

The ceremony commenced with the conferment of Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (PPC) to Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti and Senior Director (Management) of Economic Planning Unit (EPU) in the Prime Minister’s Department Boniface Edwin Manung.

Seven other recipients were conferred with Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS) namely Dr. Lai Huat Choi, Mujah Lihan, Abin Galeh, Lomas William Aten, Ranit Rujah, Jay Keram and Arpah Adenan.

Tun also conferred the Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK) to 13 recipients led by state Public Transport Department (JPJ) director Mohamad Syafiq Anas Abdullah.

The ceremony proceeded with the conferment of Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB) to 25 recipients, Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS) to 18 recipients and Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS) to 16 recipients.

Sixteen other recipients received Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT) and the session was wrapped up with the conferment of Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS) to 16 recipients.

Also present at the ceremony were the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Assistant Minister of Transport II Dato Henry Harry Jinep and Kuching City South Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.