Upset eatery owner in Perak brandishes two axes at Health Ministry personnel

LUMUT (Jan 27): The owner of an eatery, angry at being issued a notice for failing to comply with hygiene practices, pointed two axes at a Ministry of Health (MOH) enforcement officer in Kampung Koh near here on Tuesday.

Manjung District Police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said that in the 9.30pm incident, the 56-year-old man also hurled abusive words at the MOH personnel.

“The MOH enforcement authority issued the notice because the man’s premises was unclean, he had long fingernails and was also wearing a ring while carrying out his business.

“The man then took out two axes and pointed them at the personnel, who then left the place and lodged a report at the Sitiawan Police Station,” he said when contacted today.

He said police know the suspect’s identity and would arrest him soon.

Under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, food handlers must maintain a high degree of personal cleanliness, and are also not allowed to wear jewellery, watches, pins and accessories. – Bernama