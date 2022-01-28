358 new cases, two clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 28): Sabah recorded 358 new Covid-19 cases and two clusters on Friday.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the new clusters, Kluster Persiaran Palma and Kluster Batu 24 Nabalu involved five districts.

“Workplace cluster Kluster Persiaran Palma was detected in Papar, Penampang and Tuaran with a total of 24 cases while educational institution cluster, Kluster Batu 24 Nabalu, was detected in Kota Belud, Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu with a total of 22 cases.

“The index case of Kluster Persiaran Palma is a 38-year-old worker of Kinarut Papar PGA Camp who started experiencing symptoms on Jan 22, then underwent self-screening before being confirmed positive of Covid-19 at the Papar Health Office.

“The infection is most likely obtained during the birthday party of one of the staff in the office on Jan 17,” he said.

Meanwhile, the school cluster in Kota Belud involved students and teachers of SK Dallas and their family members in other districts.

The case index was a woman who is the aunt of one of the students who tested positive through RT PCR before undergoing treatment.

Close contact screening was then performed and found three SK Dallas students positive.

Further screening was done on the teachers and classmates of the students involved and found that 22 people had been infected so far.

All the positive patients were isolated and treated accordingly.

From the 358 total cases on Jan 28, 353 were under Category 1 and 2, one case in Category 3, two in Category 4 and two cases in Category 5.