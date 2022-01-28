Abg Jo: Nearly 78 pct SMEs submitted incomplete, inaccurate applications for BKSS 7.0 aid (Video)

KUCHING (Jan 28): A total of 9,955 or 77.7 per cent of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that applied for the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKKS) 7.0 submitted incomplete or inaccurate business documents.

In revealing this, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said this is why their applications were rejected by the computer system and hence payment could not be made.

“The verification process is still in progress, and as of January 2022, a total of RM20.6 million has been channelled to SMEs and micro enterprises that have submitted complete business documents,” he told a press conference to announce BKSS 8.0 at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

He called on SMEs eligible for BKSS 7.0 assistance to ensure their supporting business documents are complete and accurate for smooth disbursement of funds.

As of the closing date in October 2021, he said 12,809 SMEs submitted their applications.

Abang Johari pointed out the Evaluation Secretariat for BKSS 7.0 assistance had actually identified 22,110 SMEs and 24,322 micro enterprises owned by Sarawakian entrepreneurs eligible for the assistance.

“They were contacted to submit the required business documents online to enable payment to be made. This is important because the evaluation process is done through a computerised system that requires complete and accurate business information,” he said.

“If it is not accurate, the system will reject it. That is why the aid cannot be given to those who are supposed to receive it. The computer (system) is sensitive. If the input is wrong, the system will reject. So, this will cause the slowness in disbursement of payment to those who need it.”

He pointed out that is why there have been complaints SMEs had yet to receive the assistance.

“Actually, it was rejected because the system rejected it. We have to use computers because it involves a lot of people and the system has been developed to make sure that we can give the assistance as soon as possible when the information is correct,” he added.

Abang Johari recommended infographics or videos be uploaded to the Sarawak Public Communication Unit’s (Ukas) social media channels as a guide to ensure correct submission of information for the aid.

“For those in other areas, they can also refer to the service centre of their respective elected representative for help in filling out the correct information,” he said.

On the BKSS 8.0 package, he said it would hopefully help ease the burden of the people as it is a commitment of the Sarawak government to restore the socio-economic well-being of the people.

“The state government will strive to ensure that all measures announced in the BKSS packages benefit the target groups,” he said.