Almost half Malaysia’s adult population given Covid-19 booster shot

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): A total of 199,251 adults in Malaysia received the Covid-19 booster dose yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of booster doses administered to the adult population in the country to 11,531,403 or 49.3 per cent of the group.

According to the Health Ministry’s (MoH) CovidNow portal, a total of 22,921,716 or 97.9 per cent of the adult population have completed their vaccination, while 23,199,172 individuals or 99.1 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,785,992 individuals or 88.5 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,866,545 individuals or 91.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The daily statistics also showed that a total of 203,613 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, which included 1,660 as the first dose and 2,702 as the second dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 63,100,577.

Meanwhile, according to the MoH’s Github portal, 10 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday with Selangor recording three cases, two cases each in Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur, while Johor, Perak and Sarawak recorded one case each. — Bernama