Azmin: Malaysia’s position as most attractive destination for foreign investments in SE Asia testament of Putrajaya’s commitment

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): Being named the most attractive country in South-east Asia for foreign investments in 2022 is further testament to the government’s commitment to elevating Malaysia’s position as a preferred investment destination, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

He said the report by the Milken Institute called the Global Opportunity Index 2022 — which named Malaysia as the best performing country among the region’s largest economies — underscores the success of the Ministry of International and Industry’s (Miti) efforts in implementing policies that ensure the readiness of talent and the protection as well as creation of jobs for the economy.

“This is a further testament to the government’s resolve, commitment and proactiveness in developing sound policies and efficiently and constantly driving domestic reforms which has ultimately elevated Malaysia’s position as a preferred investment destination, no doubt signifying the strong confidence of foreign investors in our agile business ecosystem and vibrant economy,” he said in a statement.

Azmin said that Miti’s focus moving forward will be to continue aggressively seek out opportunities in new growth areas, drive greater collaborations with the industries on upskilling and reskilling initiatives and draw more strategic investments into the country.

He pointed out that Malaysia’s efforts to relax restrictions and enact policies on its trade developments saw it claim the lead position in this year’s index, echoing the country’s commitment to strengthening institutional frameworks and deepening regional integration through mega Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

“Miti will continue efforts to drive Malaysia’s robust and sustainable growth underpinned by an open economy, with business-friendly and pragmatic policies that foster an attractive and conducive investment climate,” he said.

Yesterday, the Milken Institute released its Global Opportunity Index, which evaluates 126 countries across seven geographic regions to measure their potential attractiveness to foreign investors.

In its report, it said Malaysia ranked first in emerging South-east Asia as the country with the most potential to attract foreign investors as it has taken steps in recent years to relax restrictions and enact policies to capitalise on trade developments. — Malay Mail