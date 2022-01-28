CHMS No 4 records improved 96pct pass rate in 2021 UEC

KUCHING (Jan 28): Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No 4 here recorded an improved overall pass rate of 96 per cent in 2021 Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

The delighted school principal Johnny Kon said 10 subjects recorded improved pass rate. Advanced Mathematics topped the list with 100 per cent pass rate.

“This was followed by Computer and Information Technology at 96.43 per cent, Chinese Language (94 per cent), Mathematics (90 per cent), Book-keeping and Accounts (90 per cent), Geography (86 per cent) and English Language (80 per cent),” he said in a statement yesterday.

Book-keeping and Accounts improved the most at 27.5 per cent followed by Advanced Mathematics (18.75 per cent), Business Studies (16.78 per cent), History (13.42 per cent), Geography (12.53 per cent), English Language (8.57 per cent), Bahasa Malaysia (7.83 per cent), Computer and Information Technology (7.54 per cent), Mathematics (6.33 per cent) and Chinese Language (2.16 per cent).

Kon congratulated students and teachers for the improved results despite challenges posed by the pandemic.