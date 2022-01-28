Cluster-hit schools in Sabah to be closed

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 28): Schools in Sabah hit by Covid-19 clusters will be ordered to close immediately.

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong said this was one of the decisions made by the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee which met on January 26 to discuss the issue of Covid-19 clusters in schools.

The committee also decided that the schools involved will be ordered to remain closed for two or three weeks depending on the requirement of the Sabah Health Department, he said in a statement on Friday.

Nevertheless, students who would be sitting for major examinations are allowed to continue learning, but they and the teaching staff must adhere strictly to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set, he stressed.

The latest statement came after clusters have been detected at 11 educational institutions in Sabah since the start of the new school term this year.

Safar said that the Sabah Health Department is monitoring these educational institutions.

“This has caused concern and was the main topic of discussion during the Sabah cabinet meeting on January 26,” he said.

Safar said proactive and preventive actions were necessary to stop the spread of Covid-19 at educational institutions in Sabah.

Among the schools hit by clusters were SK Dallas in Kota Belud, SMK Tun Fuad in Tuaran, SMK Keningau 1 in Keningau, SMK Terusan in Lahad Datu, SMK Tandek 2 in Kota Marudu, SMK Balung in Tawau, SMK Kundasang in Ranau, SMK Tambunan, SMK Ranau in Ranau, SMK Sandakan and a madrasah in Putatan.