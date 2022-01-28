Continued utility bill discounts among Sarawakku Sayang 8.0 aid measures, says Abg Jo (Video)

KUCHING (Jan 28): Continued discounts for monthly electricity and water bills are among the seven measures of the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 8.0 announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

“The Sarawak government will continue with the initiative to provide 5 to 25 per cent discount on monthly electricity bills of domestic households and of commercial and industrial users from January to June 2021,” he told a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here.

He said this electricity discount will benefit 647,000 users, including those from the commercial and industrial sectors state-wide.

The Finance Minister and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said the discounts would be borne by the state government to the tune of RM166.8 million.

Discounts of 10 to 25 per cent – costing the state government RM24 million – will also be given to monthly water bills during the same period, benefitting, in particular, 647,000 households, he said.

The other four measures would involve a 50 per cent discount on rental for Housing Development Corporation (HDC) units; rental exemption for small medium enterprises (SMEs) operating at the premises of state statutory bodies and government-linked companies (GLCs); one-off grant of RM500 each for registered chartered boat, taxi, van and bus operators, as well as school vans, and one-off grant of RM1,000 each for registered micro-traders and hawkers.

The BKSS 8.0 package amounting to RM285.47 follows its announcement during the tabling of the State Budget 2022 on Oct 12 2021.

Abang Johari said the package aims to lessen the financial burden of people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.