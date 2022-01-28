DAP to continue serving with vigour, says Ling

MIRI (Jan 28): Democratic Action Party (DAP) has been going to the ground to wish members of the public here Happy Chinese New Year.

However, in place of Mandarin oranges, the team distributed hand sanitisers as a friendly reminder of the importance of adhering with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Omicron is getting serious in our community, we must continue to be vigilant. Everyone must still exercise self-discipline and observe the SOPs,” said DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling when met yesterday.

He was accompanied by DAP Sarawak youth chief Peter Hee and several other party members.

Ling stated that warm messages from the public has strengthened their resolve to continue serving the community humbly despite their poor outing in the recent state polls.

Having been in the state since 1978, DAP Sarawak would reflect and improve to gain the people’s trust, he added.

“The fact that the people are still looking for DAP in times of trouble testifies our acceptance,” he explained and urged party members to move on with vigour for the 15th General Election (GE15) to be held likely this year.