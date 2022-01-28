Dept asked to widen, deepen Sg Seduan to solve flash floods

SIBU (Jan 28): The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has been asked to widen Sungai Seduan by 15 metres and deepen it by 1.5 metres in order to solve the problem of flash floods in the area.

In raising the proposal, Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said this is because Sungai Seduan is heavily clogged with soil and weeds, which obstruct water flow.

“If Sungai Seduan is widened and dug deeper, I believe it can alleviate the problem of inefficient drainage to a certain extent, saving many housing areas from being consistently flooded after only one to two hours of rain, as is occurring now,” he said in a media statement.

The Bintulu MP urged DID to formulate a plan as soon as possible and come up with the required costs and locations to dredge the riverbed.

He said the designs of these drains must conform to the terrain so that water may flow from higher to lower levels and be smoothly diverted to Sungai Merah and then discharged to Sungai Igan.

Tiong had met with the Sibu Flash Flood Committee, which includes DID, Public Works Department (JKR), Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC), last night (Thursday).

The committee sought to discuss achievable long-term and short-term flood mitigation plans for the various flood hotspots in Sibu, especially in hardest-hit Dudong.

Tiong said the RM25 million fund allocated to DID should be used to upgrade the flood mitigation system in Kampung Usaha Jaya, including upgrading all mud ditches into concrete and monsoon drains.

As for efforts to elevate roads, Tiong said they should be under the purview of the municipal council, village council, or JKR.

“I also do not agree with a proposal to continue building more pumping stations. The long-term operation of pumping stations will lead to ever higher maintenance costs that do not solve the main problem of inefficient flood drainage,” he opined.

On the major roads that constantly flood and need to be elevated, identified by JKR, including Jalan Sungai Assan, Jalan Pulau Dudong, Jalan Salim New Airport, Jalan Kanowit Penyulau, and Jalan Kong Yit Khim, Tiong said the department must submit proposals.

“For the long-term and short-term implementation methods, I will be discussing with the state leaders to prioritise these projects to get government assistance for immediate implementation,” he said.

He added all departments present at the meeting would be required to submit their respective proposals by Feb 14.

He also said the hydraulic survey for Sungai Rajang and Igan in particular must be completed as soon as possible.

“Once the survey report is completed, I will be inspecting the Igan by boat with the officers from the related departments after the State (Legislative) Assembly Sitting is over to get a clearer picture of the river’s condition,” said Tiong.