Dr Wan Azizah gives statement to police on Tommy Thomas’ book

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has given her statement to police in connection with investigations into the publication of the book entitled My Story: Justice in the Wilderness written by former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas.

The Pandan MP, accompanied by her daughter Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar and her lawyer William Leong Jee Keen, left the Bukit Aman police headquarters here after spending about an hour giving her statement today.

“I was called by one ASP Khairul to answer questions related to the mention of my name in Tommy Thomas’ book.

“There were four questions and I answered all. Regarding Tommy Thomas’ views, I answered with facts and they cannot be shared,” Wan Azizah told reporters after her statement was recorded.

Also seen at the police headquarters were Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil.

The media had reported that the special task force investigating Thomas’ allegations in the book held its first meeting on December 23 last year.

The task force was formed to conduct preliminary investigations into several allegations contained in the book, including on the appointment of judges, excessive interference by the executive body in the judicial system and selective prosecution.

Various quarters including the Attorney General’s Chambers, lawyers, politicians and members of the public have criticised Thomas for the book, which was published early last year, for allegedly containing elements of sedition, insult and libel. – Bernama