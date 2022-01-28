Flooding in Marudi worsens overnight

LAWAS (Jan 28): Continuous rain since yesterday evening saw flooding in Marudi worsen overnight.

Marudi Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement today that the water level at Sungai Baram breached danger level last night.

“A team of personnel was monitoring the situation last night and found that the water level had increased and overflowed onto several roads.

“The current was strong as it was raining, but so far no evacuation was made and there have been no untoward incidents reported thus far,” said the statement.

Among the areas affected are the Marudi bazaar, Kampung Dagang, Kampung Narum, Kampung Ridan, Kampung Baru, and Kampung Padang Kerbau.

Several shops were also forced to close as the water level continued to rise.

Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Capt (PA) Mohd Johari Mohd Taufik said as of 4pm yesterday, 17 schools and 52 areas in the northern region were affected by flooding.

The schools affected were SMK Tutoh Apoh, SK Long Bemang, SK Benawa, SK Sg Bong, SK Long Ikang, SK Long Sepiling, SK Long Panai, SK Long Atip, and SK Penghulu Baya Mallang.

As for Lawas, Bomba Lawas chief Azman Ibrahim said so far, the department has not received any report on flooding as of this morning despite heavy rain for several hours last night.