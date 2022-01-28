Former political secretary, journalist passes away

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 28): Former political secretary to former Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, Albert Bingkasan, passed away on Friday at 5.20am.

Albert, who was also a former journalist died at the age of 58 in Manggatal.

He is survived by a wife, three daughters and a son.

His brother Joseph Bingkasan, who is also a former journalist, said Albert was discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital on January 26.

“He was in good condition the day before, however he fainted while in the toilet this morning.

“His wife immediately called the ambulance to get emergency assistance, however he did not give any response,” he said.

Joseph said the funeral will be held at the Bingkasan Family cemetery in Kampung Talimakas Kionsom, Inanam.

Albert was previously a journalist in a local newspaper in Sabah in the late 80s before deciding to become a full-time politician.

He was UPKO’s information chief before resigning after the 2020 State Election.