Govt mulls building multi-storey car park at Bintulu Hospital

SIBU (Jan 28): The government is mulling the possibility of building a multi-storey car park at the Bintulu Hospital to solve the longstanding parking shortage woes.

Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming said among the sites identified for the proposed multi-storey car park was either at the vacant land behind the hospital or in the parking lot of the helicopter landing area.

“Hopefully, the relevant parties will come up with a proper plan so that construction of the project can proceed soonest,” he told reporters during a site inspection this morning.

With him were Bintulu Hospital director Dr Suzalinna Sulaiman and Bintulu Public Works Department engineer Lau Pit Hwa.

When completed, Pang said the multi-storey car park would be able to provide an additional 60 parking lots to accommodate hospital visitors.

He said at the moment, visitors have to park their cars at the roadside due to the parking lot shortage.

With the number of patients at the Bintulu Hospital increasing in the past seven months, he said the existing parking lots were not enough to accommodate visitors.