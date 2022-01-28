Job scam lands man in prison

SIBU (Jan 28): A 52-year-old man who cheated several people by offering non-existing employment has landed in prison.

Hasirin who hails from Sabah was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for four charges of cheating framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Mohammad Syukri Mokhtar meted out the sentence after Hasirin Ismail pleaded guilty to the charges and ruled out that the convict will only serve two years and six months’ jail as the sentences are to run concurrently.

According to the first charge, Hasirin deceived a 53-year-old victim on June 27, 2020 where the victim made an upfront payment of RM3,800 for a non-existence job and for that first offence, he was sentenced to one year imprisonment.

The second charge was also against the same victim whereby the victim made another payment of RM350 and for that, Hasirin was sentenced to one year and six months’ jail.

The third and fourth charges were also against the same victim after he was deceived to make payments of RM1,500 and RM3,000 respectively.

For the third charge, Hasirin was sentenced to two years with another two years six months’ jail for the fourth charge.