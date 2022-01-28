Khairy: Walk-in Covid-19 boosters open to all adults at PPVs nationwide starting tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): Adults aged 18 and over may receive their Covid-19 vaccine boosters without appointments at all government’s vaccination centres (PPV) starting tomorrow, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

The minister said this was to ensure even wider coverage of the vaccine boosters, which 49.3 per cent of adults in the country have already received.

“The [Health Ministry] is pleased to offer walk-in booster vaccination services to all adult residents aged 18 and above at all PPVs nationwide from January 29,” he said in a statement.

As for PPVs at general practitioners’ clinics, the minister advised contacting the clinics beforehand in order to avoid unnecessary crowds that could be in breach of the preventive standard operating procedures (SOP).

The vaccines dispensed as boosters will depend on the stocks available at the respective PPVs, he said.

Khairy also advised those intending to walk in for their booster doses to ensure that their digital vaccination certificates in their MySejahtera profiles were complete, but said those unable to access the app could still use the physical copy when visiting the PPVs.

The minister reiterated his call for those eligible for the boosters to accept them, noting that the coming festive season could increase the risk of Covid-19 infections.

Malaysia is currently facing the start of an Omicron wave, and has seen two straight days with over 5,000 new cases. – Malay Mail