KK police seize over 9kg syabu worth RM386,848, three arrested

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 28): Police have arrested three men and seized more than 9kg of syabu worth RM386,848 during three separate raids here.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the first raid was made at Jalan Ranggung Batek in Likas on Wednesday (Jan 26), which led to two other raids.

“In the 2.45pm raid on Jan 26, police from the narcotics division arrested a 37-year-old man and seized seven packets containing a crystal substance, believed to be syabu, weighing 7.17kg.

“The arrest then led police to Luyang, where a second suspect was arrested,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi said further investigation then led police to the arrest of the third suspect at Alamesra at around 2pm yesterday.

“Police seized 1.22kg of syabu inside the third suspect’s sling bag and raided the latter’s house in Bantayan, Inanam, where police found more syabu weighing also at 1.22kg, as well as 1kg of ketamine,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi said the investigation revealed the suspects have been active since last year and would obtain the drugs through courier services.

Two of the three suspects also have previous criminal records for drugs.

Mohd Zaidi added the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for trafficking.