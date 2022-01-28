Malay entrepreneur carves niche in Chinese ngaku chips

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 28): The very best chips are said to combine a crisp crust with a piping-hot, snowy-white interior – a delicious combination that arises when potatoes descend into a nice hot pool of oil.

But for the Chinese community, nothing beats ngaku or arrowhead chips, a popular Lunar New Year snack found in most Chinese homes during the festive season.

Realising the market potential for the ngaku chips among the Muslim community, Nurul Farah Hamizah, 27, decided to make her own and sell her favourite snack to the Malays.

“My curiosity for the ngaku chips was piqued after spotting an advertisement in the social media in 2017. I was pregnant then, and after my first taste of the delicious and crunchy chips, I started to crave for more,” she told Bernama.

As the ngaku chips were rather expensive, fetching a price of RM20 per 200 grams, she decided to produce her own after learning the techniques on videos in the social media.

Once a year

Blending her passion for cooking with her craving for the irresistible and addictive ngaku chips, the young entrepreneur took the first step by selling her own home-made chips in 2018.

“I didn’t expect to get good response for the ngaku chips from the Malays who love its creamy goodness which is not found in regular potato chips.

“In fact, many started to ask me about the savoury chips after the Chinese New Year, but I explained to them the snack is made of a type of potato called arrowhead, which is only available during the Lunar New Year, that is, once a year,” said Nurul Farah, who markets her product online.

Nurul Farah said the raw arrowhead in the local marketplace can fetch a price of RM10 per kg and her chips are sold in jars at RM30 for 450 grams.

“Besides the high price of the arrowhead, the process of making the chips is also complex,” she said, adding that last year, she managed to sell nearly 200 jars of chips using 170kg of raw arrowhead.

Complex process

On the complexity of the chip-making process, Nurul Farah said for 10kg of the raw arrowhead, she had to spend three hours on peeling the skin and five hours for frying.

“Initially, I hurt my fingers as each tiny arrowhead had to be sliced into thin slices using a grater. An abundance of patience is needed as the arrowhead is starchy and drying up takes time.

“The flame on the gas stove has to be properly adjusted to ensure the sliced chips are deep fried to produce a light golden colour and are not burnt,” said Nurul Farah, who shared that she had oil burns while frying the chips.

Nurul Farah said she first experimented with her chips by adding salt to add flavour to her product, but later found that the Chinese do not include the ingredient in their chips as the fruit itself has a slightly salty taste.

“I even gave samples of my fried ngaku chips to my neighbours and customers for feedback, and most of them prefer the arrowhead’s original flavour,” she said.

The mother of two said she was fortunate to receive the support from her husband Ahmad Munzir Shahril, 41, a cakoi trader, who usually gives his feedback before the product is sold.

“Based on his comments, I would make improvements to my product,” said Nurul Farah, who has started making early preparations ahead of the forthcoming Chinese New Year celebration.

Arrowhead and Chinese New Year

The arrowhead, which is also called sengkuang cina or ngaku, can be found in the local marketplace about a month before the Chinese New Year.

The fruit is small-sized and round in shape, and white-coloured when the skin is peeled. Arrowheads are edible tubers and found in shallow wetlands. The leaves when sprouted, are tall, up-pointing and resembles an arrowhead, symbolising continuous growth.

The Chinese New Year celebration is incomplete without the delectable delights, which are among the staple snacks of the Chinese community during the festive season.

The fruit that is sold in the Malaysian marketplace is imported from China. — Bernama