Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases stay above 5,000 as Omicron fear lingers

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): The Ministry of Health recorded 5,522 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the second day straight the transmission rate has crossed the 5,000 mark as public health authorities prepare for yet another wave fuelled by the more contagious Omicron variant.

The number of cases reported as of noon today is close to a hundred higher than yesterday’s 5,439.

Yesterday was the first time since December 10, 2021, daily cases surpassed 5,000, the last being in early December last year when the ministry recorded 5,508 cases. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME