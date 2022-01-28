Manyin: It was PH that cancelled immigration complex in Tebedu

SERIAN (Jan 28): The new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Tebedu would have been built by now had it not been cancelled, said Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

The former state minister and Tebedu assemblyman pointed out the Barisan Nasional (BN) federal government had approved the project but when Pakatan Harapan (PH) came into power in May 2018, the coalition scrapped the project.

He said subsequent efforts to get the project approved again under the current federal government have yet to materialise.

“It was approved under Barisan Nasional and the project’s cost was RM300 million,” he said during an appreciation dinner hosted by Serian community leaders associations and Serian Division administration last night (Jan 27).

According to him, a PH federal minister was brought to visit Entikong on the other side of the border and was astonished to see the impressive ICQS facility there.

However, Manyin said he is still optimistic the project will be given the green light again, entrusting it to Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah.

He pointed out that PH also cancelled the new Tebedu Health Clinic and construction of the Tebedu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Station.

“Now I hand over this letter (requesting the projects) to the (new Tebedu assemblyman) Dr Simon Sinang Bada,” he said.

As it was PH that cancelled these projects, Manyin said voters in Serian should support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming parliamentary election.

On another matter, he called on Bidayuh assemblymen and community leaders to give their full support to Sagah, who is now the Bidayuh minister in the state cabinet.

“My shoes are old shoes. His are brand new shoes. If you give your support to him like what you gave to me before, I think he would do better than me.

“If we work as a team, I believe there is no limit,” he said, adding the credit of what has been accomplished in Bidayuh areas is not his alone but goes to the team who worked with him.

Sagah said as Serian is part of the Greater Kuching development, he called on the other assemblymen to work with him on plans for areas under Serian.

He also suggested producing more sellable products which could be exported to Indonesia.

“In Kalimantan, we are now selling to them our pork and chicken. These are things we have to look at. From small quantity, now we go for bigger quantity with quality,” he said, adding the focus will be on economic development.

Serian Resident Tuah Suni said Manyin contributed a lot to the state, including Serian Division and the Bidayuh community, during his 25 years as minister and assistant minister.

He cited the Serian Conference Centre next to the Serian Administrative Complex, which is 50 to 60 per cent completed, as among the projects in Serian championed by Manyin.

“Also in the planning is a new Serian township that will ease the congestion,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil; Assistant Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan; Assistant Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Martin Ben; and Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.