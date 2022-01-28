MMEA detain barges, tugboats transporting sand without permits

SIBU (Jan 28): The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained two barges, four tugboats and six crew members suspected of transporting quarry sand without permit about one nautical mile from the mouth of Sungai Kemena Bintulu about 4.20pm Thursday.

MMEA Bintulu Zone director Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the Renggis Maritime Ship, while carrying out Operation Permai and Operation Bentang around Bintulu waters, detected the tugboat towing the barge loaded with the quarry sand’ at the location at 4.05pm.

“Further inspection and search found out that the tugboat and the barge were sailing from Kuching to Bintulu and were suspected of operating without permission documents to carry out dutiable goods as well as using expired port departure forms,” he said in a media statement.

He said the barges were carrying about 2800 metric tonnes of taxable quarry sand.

He said the four tugboat crew members, including the captain were detained for further investigation.

He said the case would be investigated under the Customs Act 1967 which provides for fines and imprisonment if convicted.

Khairol said MMEA welcomed information and complaints from the maritime community to report any suspicious activities or incidents at sea to the MERS 999 line or the Bintulu Maritime Zone Maritime Operations Centre (086-314254).