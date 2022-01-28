No roadblocks during CNY, says Kuching police chief

KUCHING (Jan 28): The district police here will not be mounting any roadblocks during this year’s Chinese New Year ‘Op Selamat’ to avoid traffic jams in the city.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said police will instead be carrying out other crime preventive measures to ensure public safety will remain a top priority.

“This move (no roadblock) is to ease the public especially those who will be celebrating the Chinese New Year to not be caught in traffic jams,” said Ahsmon to reporters.

He added that a total of 145 police and traffic personnel from the district headquarters will be on duty during the duration of this year’s Op Selamat which started today until Feb 6.

Earlier, Ahsmon symbolically launched the district’s ‘Op Selamat’ and ‘Kempen Rumah Selamat’ at a makeshift tent by the roadside in Jalan Song.

He also said the police in each district in the state have been tasked to plan and carry out their own tailored approach for crime prevention to complement the state level operation.

Among the different approaches for the Kuching District police, he said, would be the ‘Kempen Rumah Selamat’ where more police patrols will be carried out in residential and business areas.

“We have also identified 25 hotspots in Kuching. Among the areas are Sekama, Satok and Tabuan,” said Ahsmon.

He added that those who will vacate their homes during the ‘Op Selamat’ period are encouraged to inform the police by filling out a form at any district police stations or online.

“This will let us know which house in which area is vacant. With that information, we can increase our patrols there,” he said.

Also present at the launch were Kuching District police deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa and several Chinese community leaders.

The state level ‘Op Selamat’ was launched by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail on Jan 26.

During the launch, Aidi said the state police will be using an in-car radar service to keep the roads safe for everyone.

The in-car radar service is slated to provide speed detection and an Intelligent Compound Online Payment System (iCOPS) to detect traffic offenders who have outstanding summonses, arrest warrants and to check a stolen vehicle.