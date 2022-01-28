Panic buying causes chicken eggs shortage, says KPDNHEP Bintulu chief

SIBU (Jan 28): Panic buying has caused the supply shortage of chicken eggs in the market here, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Bintulu chief Nazari Hassan.

He cited the case of a supermarket in Bintulu that had received enough stocks of chicken eggs, but the supply ran out quickly due to some unexpected purchases from the consumers, mostly for making cakes to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

“Some people buy up to five trays per person, and in no time the supply runs out. If panic buying continues, we are worried that Bintulu will also run out of chicken eggs,” he added.

He said KPDNHEP will monitor the situation closely to ensure enough supply of controlled goods here, especially chicken eggs, and no price hike.

“We will ensure that the chicken eggs will be sold at the recommended prices under the Chinese New Year Price Control Scheme,” he said.

However, Nazari admitted that the production and quality of some controlled goods could not be supplied as usual due to the uncertain weather conditions.

“If there is any shortage of supply, we will ask KPDHEP Kuching for assistance.”