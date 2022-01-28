PBK to work with local parties to form Borneo Front to face GE15

KUCHING (Jan 28): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan has asked local opposition parties to form a pact to face the 15th General Election (GE15).

At a press conference in his office on Wednesday, Voon said he welcomed any kind of cooperation with the local parties to contest in the all the state’s parliamentary seats.

“Unless we cannot find any friendly local parties (to work together) in facing the next general election, then PBK will go on its own,” he said.

Voon added that his party would seek to establish a ‘Borneo Front’ by combining forces with local parties in Sabah to face the election, but did not provide further details.

“We are looking forward to work together with political parties in Sabah, dubbed as the Borneo Front, to fight for Parliament.”

Voon pointed out there are 31 and 25 parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak and Sabah respectively and he hoped to secure the strength in numbers in Parliament to voice out the independence cause for the Borneo states.

The PBK president also called for the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly should be renamed as ‘Sarawak Parliament’, and the post of Chief Minister to also be renamed as ‘Prime Minister of Sarawak’ to reflect the equal status of Sarawak as the founding partners of Malaysia.