Peter’s party supports Hajiji

TENOM (Jan 28): Former Warisan vice president Datuk Peter Anthony has confirmed that his new multiracial party will be government-friendly.

“We have decided to support (Chief Minister) Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s leadership. There is no harm in supporting him,” he told reporters during the launching of his new party here on Friday.

However, he has yet to reveal the name of his new party, which will support both the state and federal governments.

“The time has come for a political truce. We should stop fighting (each other),” he said, adding that his decision to form the new party came from ‘pure intentions’.

It is understood that his party has been registered in the Registrar of Societies (RoS) and is currently undergoing finalisation process.

“Actually, this party has already been registered. We just need to make a few amendments,” Peter said.

The Melalap assemblyman will also be conducting a statewide roadshow to promote his new party.

Peter, who was one of the pioneers of Warisan when it was formed back in 2016, left the party late last year.

He said he made the decision to leave Warisan after finding that the party had gone far astray in its struggle for the rights and well-being of the people of Sabah when it spread its wings to the peninsula.

He said the people of Sabah need a party that really fights for the rights of Sabahans.

Also resigning from Warisan with Peter was Limbahau assemblyman Juil Nuatim.

Warisan is now left with 18 seats in the State Legislative Assembly after three of its assemblymen — Hassan A Gani Pg Amir (Sebatik), Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (Sindumin) and Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi (Segama), who is also the Lahad Datu Member of Parliament — quit the party and became independent representatives earlier this year. The party also lost its Bugaya seat following the death of Datin Manis Muka Mohd Darah.

In the 16th state election last year, Peter contested on Warisan’s ticket and won the Melalap seat with a 1,719-vote majority in a six-cornered fight.