PM lauds East Coast Economic Region Development Council’s achievement in garnering RM13.4b committed investment in 2021, beating target

KUANTAN (Jan 28): The East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) garnered RM13.4 billion worth of committed investments for the East Coast Economic Region (ECER) last year, exceeding its initial target of RM12 billion.

ECERDC, in a statement, said the figure hit a new record as the highest yearly achievement under the ECER Master Plan 2.0 (EMP2.0) since 2018.

This would mean it has the potential to create more than 11,000 jobs and 680 entrepreneurial opportunities for the people, thus fulfilling the aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia, it said.

“I am pleased to note that ECERDC has achieved quite a great deal in terms of attracting new investments, implementation of projects, as well as creation of jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“The results demonstrated that government support in strategic infrastructure projects and extension of tax incentives are effective in increasing the region’s competitiveness as an investment destination of choice,” Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said when chairing the ECERDC Council meeting at the Kuantan City Council Complex here today.

Present were Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Mentri Besar of Pahang Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Mentri Besar of Kelantan Datuk Ahmad Yakob, and Mentri Besar of Terengganu Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar were also present.

ECER realised investment worth RM4.7 billion in 2021.

Earlier, the prime minister toured Menara Kuantan 188, an iconic landmark and tourist attraction at the state capital waterfront, developed by ECERDC.

In the afternoon, Ismail Sabri visited the Muadzam Shah Cattle Research and Innovation Centre in Rompin, one of ECERDC’s most successful agribusiness projects implemented using an anchor company business model in collaboration with Farm Fresh Sdn Bhd.

Upon arrival at 2.15pm, the prime minister and members of his entourage were taken on a tour of the livestock farm and milk processing factory at the centre. – Bernama