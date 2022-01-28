Residents told to be vigilant when going to Rh Wong

SIBU (Jan 28): Residents using the road leading to Rumah Wong Changgan, Nanga Luau in Julau are urged to be vigilant following a landslide in the area.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department in a statement yesterday, said the landslide occurred on the roadside leading to the longhouse about 3.40pm yesterday.

“The landslide is about 15 meters long with two electric poles along the way,” the statement said, adding a road collapse would likely recur if heavy rain continues as there are cracks seen by the side of the road.

“Fire personnel have already installed warning tape along the road to warn residents of the danger.”