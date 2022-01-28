Sabah rural tourism back on feet



KOTA BELUD (Jan 28): Kadamaian folks regain their footing with renewed determination to promote their destinations and community-based tourism (CBT) initiatives.

After a two-year Covid hiatus, they are back stronger than ever, resuming their tourism operations with better facilities in place for the comfort of visitors.

Since interstate travel was allowed in October last year and the Covid-19 swab test rule for Sabah was repealed last month, Kadamaian has observed a steady increase in tourist visits.

Recently, Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Noredah Othman visited five tourism spots namely Porohon Garden, Eco-Tourism Tagal Kampung Talungan, Eco-Tourism Kampung Tambulion, Eco-Tourism Kalangadanku and Karanahan View.

Porohon Garden and Karanahan View are privately owned attractions, with the others being managed by the local community.

Noredah was accompanied by Federation of Rural Tourism Association Sabah (FERTAS) president and Kadamaian Tourism Association (KATA) president Walter Kandayon, as well as representatives from the STB’s Product Division, Marketing Division, and Business Event Division.

The official visit was part of a product update on rural tourism and CBT, as well as community engagement, among others.

“Kadamaian has the potential to develop into a world-class tourist destination. It has a wealth of natural charms, making it a great place for tourists from all over the world to come and see.

“We admire the spirit of Kadamaian people in their efforts to empower themselves through rural tourism activities,” said Noredah.

Kadamaian is one of Sabah’s fastest developing rural tourism attractions, with the goal of being a world-class rural tourism destination by 2025.

In January 2019, Kadamaian received the ASEAN Community Based Tourism Standard 2019-2021 at the Asean Tourism Ministers’ Conference in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Noredah also applauded the rural community for their grit and determination in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and the obstacles they have faced in recent years.

“At STB, we will continue to engage with the community to ensure they have the skills and abilities needed to reach the world-class status as well as to assist them in obtaining necessary funds to enable them to improve their facilities,” she added.

During the visit, the STB team also inspected upgraded facilities funded by Sabah New Deal grants at Porohon Garden, Eco-Tourism Tagal Kampung Talungan and Karanahan View.