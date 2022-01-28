Sarawak records 11 Covid-19 cases today, all in Categories 1-2

LAWAS (Jan 28): Sarawak recorded 11 Covid-19 cases today, all in Categories 1 and 2.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic said that seven of the cases were in Category 1 and four in Category 2.

As for breakdown according to districts, Kuching came on top with six cases, followed by Miri and Sibu with two cases each, and one case in Kapit.

The latest figures brought the cumulative total of positive cases in Sarawak to 252,762.

Meanwhile, SDMC revealed that the state police have issued 16 compounds today for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations, of which 10 were in Kuching and six in Sibu.

The compounds were issued for failing to scan MySejahtera QR code before entry into premises (7), no social distancing (6) and not wearing face masks (3).

A total of 13,062 SOP compounds have been issued by the state police to date.