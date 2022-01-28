Sarawak to have more temporary transit centres for the homeless, says Fatimah

SIBU (Jan 28): A total of RM5 million has been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to set up four temporary transit centres (TTG) for the homeless in Sarawak, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“We have identified four divisions, where TTG needs to be set up. The four TTG were approved under 12MP and have the necessary allocation. We are very thankful to the state government for approving the allocation to build these TTGs.

“We are very proud having a state government that supports us. This is an example of a government that walks the talk to ensure that there is social inclusivity, where no one is left behind,” the Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development Minister told reporters after an event for TTG Sibu last night.

She said Sibu is the first division in Sarawak to have a TTG for the homeless at Maksak Sibu House, which initially took in 17 persons but has since discharged nine.

The other TTG will be in Bintulu, Miri, and Kuching.

On whether the Sibu model would be replicated, she explained that each location has different sets of needs and demographics.

However, she pointed out the basic concept of the TTG remained the same.

“Kuching (TTG) is slightly different in its concept as it will be more of a Borneo-based community support centre. It is currently in the process of renovation.

“And, this Sunday, we will be given a briefing by BDA (Bintulu Development Authority); we have identified a place and BDA has also agreed to it,” Fatimah said.

She said when completed, the TTGs in Bintulu and Kuching would be able to house up to 60 and 40 persons respectively.

According to her, the Sibu TTG comprised hostel rooms for women and men, a dining hall, a multipurpose hall, toilets, bathrooms for men and women, consultation room, social enterprise space, and health check-up room.

Among those present were Assistant Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus; Assistant Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development II (Community Wellbeing Development) Mohamad Razi Sitam; State Welfare director Noriah Ahmad, Social Development Council (MPS) executive secretary Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah, and Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng.