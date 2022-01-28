Satok Suspension Bridge closed temporarily for lighting enhancement work

KUCHING (Jan 28): The Satok Suspension Bridge is presently closed for Phase 2 lighting enhancement works which has commenced on January 3 and due to be completed by April 20 before this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri, said Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak in a statement today.

“Progress has been much hampered by the on-going bad weather conditions.

“Notwithstanding that the works are expected to be completed towards the end of April 2022 before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, JKR will spare no effort to ensure that the lighting project is completed as soon as possible.

“JKR apologises for any inconveniences caused to the public arising from the closure of Satok Suspension Bridge for the implementation of the lighting enhancement works,” said the department.

It explained that whereas Phase 1 successfully enhanced the aesthetics of the bridge through an infusion of colour and programmed colour light play of LED light pixels installed on the bridge structural components, the Phase 2 will further enhance the lighting effect with text, image and video capability, whereby a video screen is formed by the installation of additional LED light pixels.

“Phase 2 works necessitated full closure of the bridge in order to install additional light controllers, electrical and data cabling works, and approximately 50,000 LED light pixels, which is four times the quantity installed for Phase 1.

“All LED pixels have to be carefully positioned, aligned both vertically and horizontally, and individually programmed,” it said.

The bridge was officially opened by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Nov 21 last year, prior to commencement of Phase 2 works.

JKR Sarawak pointed out that a decision was made then not to commence with Phase 2 lighting enhancement works immediately after its official opening, but to enable the public to enjoy the beautiful new lighting over the weeks that followed and over the Christmas and New Year season.

It also said that while the Phase 1 newly completed lights were switched on nightly, public access to the bridge deck was not allowed on safety concerns as there was power and data cabling equipment which may pose danger to the public as the bridge deck was still an on-going project site.

The pedestrian bridge was first built during the Rajah Brooke era and was closed to the public in 1992. Suspended 18 metres above the Sarawak river, it was constructed in 1923 at a cost of US$52,000 at the time and completed in 1926.

Following the bridge’s collapse on Oct 7, 2004, the state government in 2017 decided to rebuild it at a cost of RM8.05 million.

The construction of the 213 metre bridge on the original site started on Sept 19, 2017 and was supervised by JKR Sarawak.

It was supposed to have been completed on Sept 18, 2019 but the department discovered that one of the main pillars on the Kubah Ria side was tilted and works soon began to rectify the defect.