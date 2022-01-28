Sibuti MP says GE15 a new challenge in view of Undi18

MIRI (Jan 28): The 15th General Election (GE15) may be held earlier if the country’s political situation is unstable as is happening in Johor at this time.

In giving this view, Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the GE15 can be conducted at any time though the term of Parliament only expires in July 2023.

He admitted that the GE15 will be a new challenge for him in view of the new voters, especially with the implementation of Undi18.

“GE15 is no longer the same as the last state election because our children, 18-year-old school students, if they are still studying in Form 6, they can vote for a YB (people’s representative) that they know and like.

“These voters are not a few, if now we have 32,500 voters in Sibuti parliamentary constituency, for the next election the number of voters will be around 60,000 people.

“It means that not only in Batu Niah, Taman Tunku, Taman Delight Airport, as well as in Lambir and Ulu Sibuti, there will be an increase in voters in the Sibuti parliamentary constituency,” he said.

Lukanisman said this in his speech during a dinner in conjunction with the P218 Sibuti Chinese New Year pre-celebration at a hotel here Wednesday night.

He also mentioned that for the Miri parliamentary constituency, there is an increase of around 130,000 voters.

“As for the Miri parliamentary constituency, I spoke to Datuk Sebastian Ting (Piasau assemblyman), he told me Miri will have 130,000 voters.

“This is not an easy job, but if we are confident with GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), I ask that in the next GE we still support YAB Abang Jo (Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) to bring 31 GPS candidates to win in GE15,” he said.

Lukanisman also urged the community in the Sibuti parliamentary constituency to always cooperate with community leaders like pemanca, penghulu and kapitan in their respective areas.

“If there is a problem, I ask to always be in touch with my service centre and come forward to reprimand if there are things that you did not like,” he said.

He added that he will always focus on education in the Sibuti parliamentary constituency.

“If you look at from 2018 to 2021, I am an MP who got many new schools built in the Sibuti parliamentary constituency and there are 10 out of 38 schools in the Sibuti parliamentary constituency to be rebuilt.

“We will relocate Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Niah to a new site to build a bigger school,” he said.

The dinner was attended by associations and schools around the Sibuti parliamentary constituency.

Also present were Miri acting Deputy Resident Rose Edward Tarang representing Miri Resident, Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Supt Law Poh Kiong and political secretary to the chief minister Sharkawi Suhaili.