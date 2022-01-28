Six in Sibu fined for violating SOP

SIBU (Jan 28): A coffee shop operator and five of his customers were each slapped with a RM1,000 compound fine for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) under Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan.

An integrated SOP monitoring team consisting of the police and National Security Council led by ASP Kushairy Bujang came across the individuals eating in the coffee shop during an inspection yesterday morning.

During the inspection, three customers were found sitting together at one table and another three sat together at a different table which were meant for only two persons.

One customer, however, managed to run away when he saw the inspection team arrive.

The individuals were issued with compounds under Rule 17(1) Regulations for the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) 2021 for not practising social distancing.

They have to pay the summonses at Sibu district health office within 14 days from the date the compound was issued.