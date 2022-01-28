Sudden rise in demand leads to shortage of eggs

LAWAS (Jan 28): The sudden rise in the demand for eggs has led to several complaints of shortage in supplies to Limbang and Lawas districts since last week, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Limbang head Pulnama Tarah.

Pulnama said KDHNHEP Limbang had been receiving complaints on hike in price of the eggs sold at some of the premises in Limbang and Lawas due to the high demand.

“Because of the complaints we received, personnel from KPDNHEP Limbang had been sent undercover to check on premises in the district to see whether the claim of price hike is true.

“Our personnel in Lawas also had been monitoring the situation there closely, every single day,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Upon investigation, Pulnama said KPDNHEP found out that some consumers were confused with Grade A and Grade AA eggs or eggs that are Omega-3.

The confusion, he added, had led to complaints of price hike.

“For example, the control price for Grade A eggs is RM14.10 per tray, whereas for Grade AA eggs there is no control price set. Therefore, some of the premises sold their Grade AA eggs higher than RM14.10, which the consumers misunderstood as overpriced,” he said.

For Grade B eggs, each is sold at RM0.45 (RM13.50 per tray), while Grade C is sold at RM0.43 each (RM12.90 per tray).

He called on consumers to report to KPDNHEP if they come across premises or traders that sell Grade A, B and C eggs at higher price than the control price.

Premises or traders who are found to sell the eggs (Grade A, B and C) above the control price can be subject to action under Section 14(1) of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.