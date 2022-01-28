Tip of Borneo to be upgraded

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 28): One of Kudat’s main tourist attractions, the Tip of Borneo Tanjung Simpang Mengayau will be closed for upgrading and renovation works starting 28 January 2022.

Popular among the locals, Tip of Borneo was also promoted by Sabah Tourism through international events such as the Sunset Music Fest and the Music & Surf Festival. Kudat became well-known for its beautiful white sandy beaches and crystal clear turquoise water.

The locals also favour Kudat for its fresh seafood as well as cultural attractions such as the Sumangkap Gong Village, Tinangol Hadicraft Village, Walai Tobilung and the Bavanggazo longhouse.

“We proposed to upgrade the Tip of Borneo area to enhance and improve the facilities there. We have already obtained funding approval under the State Project Development RMK12,” said Datuk Jafry Ariffin, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah.

“Once completed, visitors will expect upgraded facilities such as resting huts, walkways, toilets, viewing platform, souvenir shop and a reception and information centre,” Jafry added.

March last year, the Tun Mustapha Museum, Kudat’s very own museum was completed under the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11) while RM1.0 million has been allocated to develop Balambangan Cave, another attraction just an hour boat ride from Kudat Marina jetty.

In 2018, the 11-hectare Tip of Borneo was gazetted for public purpose and put under the care of Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah.