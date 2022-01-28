Trio in Limbang caught with drugs worth RM1,600

LIMBANG (Jan 28): Police here detained three men and seized several types of drugs estimated to be worth RM1,600 during Op Tapis on Wednesday.

Limbang police chief Supt Parum Niot said the operation at Jalan Pandaruan led by ASP S Robert Santhanam saw the trio, aged 30 and under, arrested for suspected drug activities.

“Upon checking, the raiding team found drugs suspected to be syabu, weighing 5.95 grams worth RM600, and ketamine weighing 5.10 grams, estimated value RM750, from one of the suspects.

“The police also found pills suspected to be Ecstasy weighing 2.19 grams with an estimated value of RM250,” Parum said in a statement today.

He said all three men also tested positive for drug abuse.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, Section 12(2) of the DDA 1952, and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act,” he added.