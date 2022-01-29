267 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 29): Sabah recorded 267 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

State Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Masidi Manjun said eight districts recorded double-digit cases namely Tuaran (55), Sandakan (53), Kota Kinabalu (53), Tawau (22) and Penampang (14), Papar (12), Ranau (10) and Putatan (10).

“From the total daily cases, only 16 new cases were from active clusters.

“Almost 17 per cent or 45 cases are involving children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine and 13 patients have not been vaccinated despite being eligible for it,” he said.

On the State Government’s decision to close schools that were struck by cluster, Masidi said the decision was made to protect more students and teachers from being infected and ensure that the infection can be curbed or ‘localised’ and does not spread to other places.

He also said the drastic action is also a reminder to all school managements, including teachers, students and parents to take proactive measures to reduce the risk of infection to students and school teachers.

A total of 264 out of 267 cases on Jan 29 are in Categories 1 and 2, one case each in Category 3, Category 4 and Category 5.