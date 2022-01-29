Abang Salahuddin a wonderful statesman, says PBM’s Larry Sng

KUCHING (Jan 29): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Larry Sng is saddened over the passing of former Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng, whom he regards as ‘a wonderful statesman’.

“He was a wonderful statesman, and a good friend to my family and my late grandfather, Sng Chin Joo,” said Sng in his Facebook post.

The Julau MP recalled a time when Abang Salahuddin had travelled all the way from Sibu to Kapit via a three-hour boat journey, to pay last respects to his (Larry’s) grandfather, who passed away at age 94.

In his message of condolences, Sng apologised for not being able to attend the funeral on behalf of his family as he was still under quarantine.

“Since I am still under home quarantine, so I would dedicate my prayers to him instead.

“Goodbye Tun. We love you. You will forever be in our hearts,” wrote Sng.

Abang Salahuddin passed away late Friday (Jan 28) at age 100.

The former left behind one son, eight daughters, four adopted children, 25 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.