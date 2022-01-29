Abang Salahuddin laid to rest at Semariang Muslim cemetery

KUCHING (Jan 29): Former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng has been laid to rest at the Samariang Muslim cemetery at 2.40pm this afternoon.

His remains were brought to the cemetery from Masjid Jamek in Petra Jaya here where the ceremony to pay last respects was held earlier today.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, Chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and other state dignitaries, and family members were among those who went to pay their final respects.

The cortege left the mosque at around 2pm and reached Samariang Muslim Cemetery in 15 minutes.

The casket, which was wrapped with the Sarawak flag, was carried by officers and men of the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police.

At the cemetery, state dignitaries were also present for Salahuddin’s burial procedures.

Salahuddin passed away at Normah Medical Centre at 11.45pm Friday night. He was 100.