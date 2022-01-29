Abang Salahuddin leaves behind much-respected legacy that lives on in all Sarawakians’ hearts

KUCHING (Jan 29): Former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng passed away at the age of 100 on Friday night, leaving behind loved ones and a much-respected legacy that will be well-remembered by all Sarawakians.

Born on August 27, 1921 in Kampung Nangka, Sibu, Abang Salahuddin was the only child of Abang Barieng Abang Anyut, a well-known community leader in the Third Division, now the Sibu Division.

He was also known as ‘Abang Louis’ by his old friends and acquaintances.

After the Japanese occupation, he worked as a Municipal Inspector until 1947 under the new British colonial administration. He continued to serve with the National Registration Department and the Public Works Department.

Abang Salahuddin was active in state politics — he was one of the founders of anti-colony movement Barisan Pemuda Sarawak and the Barisan Rakyat Jati Sarawak (Barjasa), a Bumiputera political party that endorsed Sarawak’s independence within the federation of Malaysia.

He also represented the Melanau community to voice their support on Sarawak’s participation in the formation of Malaysia to the Cobbold Commission, an independent body appointed by the United Nations.

In 1963, he stood in the state election and won a seat. However, he resigned in 1968 and returned to the civil service. He eventually became State Public Service Commission chairman, serving from 1974 to 1977.

Abang Salahuddin was first appointed as the state’s third Head of State from April 1977 until April 1981, succeeding Tuanku Bujang Tuanku Othman who had served from 1969 to 1977.

Abang Salahuddin was bestowed the nation’s highest ward — the Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara, which carries the title Tun, by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 7, 1978.

In 2000, Abang Salahuddin became the acting Head of State while his predecessor Tun Datuk Patinggi Dr Ahmad Zaidi Adruce Muhammed Noor was ill. The latter died in December 2000, and Abang Salahuddin was reappointed as Head of State in February 2001. His term officially ended on February 28, 2014 and he was succeeded by the former chief minister Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

He was the first individual to serve as Yang Dipertua Negeri twice.

In his old age, Abang Salahuddin continued to play an active role in social welfare activities, and had served as the chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, as well as a patron of the Malaysian Red Crescent (Sarawak branch), Scouts Association (Sarawak branch) and the Sarawak Government Pensioners Association.

He was first married to Toh Puan Dayang Umi Kalthum who passed away in 1995 and in 1996 he married Toh Puan Sri Datuk Patinggi Norkiah Bagong who had passed away in April last year.

Abang Salahuddin, who passed away at around 11.45pm Friday night, had one son, eight daughters, four adopted children, 25 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

The last respects ceremony will be held at Masjid Jamek in Petra Jaya here from 10.30am to 12.30pm today. He will be laid to rest at the Samariang Muslim cemetery.